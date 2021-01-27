Critical Survey: Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.75 $33.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.