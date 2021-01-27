AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43.
In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.
