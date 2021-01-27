AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

