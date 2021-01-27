JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

