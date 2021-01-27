JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
