HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.37.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

