Brokers Issue Forecasts for PBF Energy Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($10.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.40). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE PBF opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $995.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 476.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 72.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 420,427 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.