Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

