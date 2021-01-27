Brokers Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.33.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

