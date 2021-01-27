MedTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 27th (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:MTACU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.46.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

About MedTech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Medtech Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.