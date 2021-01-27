Vital Farms, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 27th (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms’ (NASDAQ:VITL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. Vital Farms had issued 9,303,977 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $204,687,494 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

VITL opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $20,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

