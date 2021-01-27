Cormark Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($26.45). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $28.55 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

FFH opened at C$488.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$450.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$417.56. The stock has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a PE ratio of -205.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $13.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

