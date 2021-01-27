Healthcare Services Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 1st

Healthcare Services Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 1st. Healthcare Services Acquisition had issued 28,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCARU opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

