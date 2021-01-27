AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 8th

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

