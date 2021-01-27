Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Schrödinger traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 8037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $5,923,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 567,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $38,347,359.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,981,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,429,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,111,953 shares of company stock valued at $130,641,552.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.