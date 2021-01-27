Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Casa Systems traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 296,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 406,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASA. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

