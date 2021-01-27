Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 21598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 109.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.