Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $73.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 3021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,164,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,077,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

