Brokers Offer Predictions for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

