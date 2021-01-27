Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 98,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,301 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

MITT stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

