Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,272 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock valued at $865,384. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

UAMY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

