Traders Buy Large Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IAA by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in IAA by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

