Investors Buy Large Volume of B&G Foods Put Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,593 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. FMR LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1,094.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

