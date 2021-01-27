FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reduced by William Blair

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

