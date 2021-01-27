Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $33.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $33.47. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

