Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.