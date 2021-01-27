Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

