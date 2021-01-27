CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Insider David Horner Buys 12,500 Shares

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) insider David Horner bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,246.15).

David Horner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Horner bought 30,000 shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

CEPS opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.08. CEPS PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

