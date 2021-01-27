Richard John Buick Sells 8,875 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £11,005 ($14,378.10).
Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.52. Fusion Antibodies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
