Richard John Buick Sells 8,875 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £11,005 ($14,378.10).

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.52. Fusion Antibodies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Get Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) alerts:

About Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.