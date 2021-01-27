Sarah MacAulay Purchases 20,195 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Shares of LON FJV opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.69 ($3.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.92.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

