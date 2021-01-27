Sarah MacAulay Purchases 20,195 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).
Shares of LON FJV opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.69 ($3.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.92.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile
