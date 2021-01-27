IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.7245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.