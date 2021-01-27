Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of VERI opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

