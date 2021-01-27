SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

