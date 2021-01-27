SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SWTX opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

