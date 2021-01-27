WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.35. 122,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 17,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

