GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $104.94 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.15 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

