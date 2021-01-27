easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

