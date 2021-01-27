Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) to Hold

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

DS stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.