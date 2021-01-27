Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,848,997 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

