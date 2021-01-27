Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.77 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 949,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 475,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 41.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

