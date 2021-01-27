Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
NYSE:GFI opened at $9.77 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.
