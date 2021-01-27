Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.46 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $925,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

