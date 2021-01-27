Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Survey

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 5 9 0 2.64 Neuronetics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $114.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 16.43 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -444.32 Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.72 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -11.95

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Neuronetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin delivery system with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Further, the company offers Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

