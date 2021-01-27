Critical Review: (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) vs. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -50.54% -352.53% -10.24% (RSI) N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 (RSI) 0 1 2 0 2.67

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.89%. (RSI) has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given (RSI)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (RSI) is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of (RSI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.63 $89.48 million $1.58 18.44 (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats (RSI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

(RSI) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.