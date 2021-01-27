360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head-To-Head Comparison

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.78 $359.33 million $2.39 6.73 Bit Digital $4.59 million 59.25 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 360 DigiTech and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $15.47, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 21.69% 38.38% 11.99% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

