Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $133.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. Avalara reported sales of $107.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $489.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,310.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

