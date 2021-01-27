Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivendi and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 9 0 3.00 Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $17.81 billion 2.13 $1.77 billion $1.58 20.30 Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.13

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco. Otelco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Otelco beats Vivendi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

