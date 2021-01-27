Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $60.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $61.12 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $240.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Certara stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

