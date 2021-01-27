Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 14,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 455,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53.

About Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

