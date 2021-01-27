JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

