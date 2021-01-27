KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 4,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 34.54% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

