John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Trading 1.2% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

