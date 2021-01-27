BonFi Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $269,726.88 and $273,343.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

BonFi Token Trading

BonFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

